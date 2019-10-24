EDGERTON - Gordon J. “Gordy” Morris, age 86, of Edgerton, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at the Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. He was born in Madison on Feb. 8, 1933, the son of the late Gordon and Clara (Olson) Morris. Gordon graduated from Madison East High School in 1952 where he was a 12-letter athlete and served his country in Korea with the US Army from 1952-1955 during the Korean War. Upon his discharge from the armed forces, he went on to receive his Associates degree from Madison Business College. Gordon married Joyce E. Schadewaldt on June 3, 1961 in Brodhead. After settling in Edgerton, he worked as an insurance agent for many years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joyce; two sons, David (Patti Farrington) Morris of West Allis, and Bruce (Vicki) Morris of Edgerton; a step-granddaughter, Alyssa (Wilton) Anderson; and step-great-grandson, Oliver; sister-in-law, Jeanette Walton; brother-in-law, Kurt Schadewaldt, Jr.; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Kurt and Viola Schadewaldt; and brother-in-law, Claude Walton, Jr.
Memorial services will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy. 51) Edgerton. Rev. Lori Powell will preside and private burial will be Monday in Fassett Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME. Memorials in Gordon’s name can be made to either the Edgerton Congregational United Church of Christ or to the Edgerton Hospital Foundation. For an online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com