SUN PRAIRIE—Eleanor (Bunevick) Morris, 93, passed away on August 16, 2019, at New Perspective Senior Living in Sun Prairie, Wis. A memorial mass will be held on August 19, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Sun Prairie. Msgr. Donn Heiar will officiate. Burial will be in Massachusetts, Eleanor’s home state.
Mrs. Morris was born on February 22, 1926, in Greenfield, Mass., the daughter of John and Catherine (Lucas) Bunevick. She graduated from Greenfield High School in 1944, and then worked as a telephone operator until she met and married her WWII veteran husband, Alphonse Charles Morris on July 10, 1954. They resided in Springfield, Mass. for most of their lives.
Survivors include her husband, Alphonse Morris; and two children, Kathryn (Ron) Azarm of Houston, Texas and John (Carol) Morris of Sun Prairie, Wis. She was the proud grandmother of four grandchildren, Kameron and Kristopher Azarm of New York, N.Y., Trevor Morris of Middleton, Wis., and Nicole Morris of Boston, Mass. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, William.
At 12:30 p.m. on Monday, August 19, there will be time for friends and relatives to gather with the family, followed by a Memorial Mass at 1:00 p.m. at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.