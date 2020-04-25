Morris, Carol J.

STOUGHTON - Carol J. Morris, age 81, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born in Portage, Wis., on Aug. 30, 1938, to John and Inez (DuPless) Frank, and she had three brothers and three sisters.

Carol was united in marriage to Larry Morris, and they were blessed with five children, Jeff, Kevin (Diane), Jenny (Jon), Tim (Kathy), and Kim; and five grandchildren.

Due to the current pandemic restrictions, funeral services will be private. The family would like to extend their thanks to the McDonald Group and also special thanks to Jolene Biddle. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wis. 53711. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

