Morris, Carol J.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

STOUGHTON - Carol J. Morris, age 81, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born in Portage, Wis., on Aug. 30, 1938, to John and Inez (DuPless) Frank, and she had three brothers and three sisters.

Carol was united in marriage to Larry Morris, and they were blessed with five children, Jeff, Kevin (Diane), Jenny (Jon), Tim (Kathy), and Kim; and five grandchildren.

Due to the current pandemic restrictions, funeral services will be private. The family would like to extend their thanks to the McDonald Group and also special thanks to Jolene Biddle. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wis. 53711. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service 206 W. Prospect St. Stoughton, WI 53589

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.