Morley, Bonita ("Bonnie") Kauzlaric

MADISON"Bonita (“Bonnie”) Kauzlaric Morley passed away on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 in Bloomington, Minn. Born and raised in Eagle River, Wis., Bonnie is the daughter of Katherine and George Kauzlaric of Eagle River, Wis. and beloved sister of Georgia Kauzlaric Inman of Minocqua, Wis. Bonnie was married in 1960 John F. Morley, Jr. of Eagle River, Wis. who remained her loyal and devoted husband until her passing. Bonnie was alisays “life of the party.” Her beauty, wit and humor drew others to her. Growing up, she was an accomplished pianist and received several performance awards. She was also a vocalist, and was nominated Homecoming Queen candidate. Relentlessly strong, passionate, intelligent, stylish, sassy, cultured and having a “joie de vivre”, Bonnie overcame all obstacles to living with Multiple Sclerosis and was determined not to let it get the best of her. She played guitar, learned Spanish, was member of a financial investment club, worked out at the gym, and could regularly be found purchasing fun gifts for family and friends. She was favored by the patients she cared for when working as an LPN in Madison, Wis. Bonnie served for years on the Board of Directors for Community Living Alliance which provides resources for people with disabilities, and was a skilled AODA Counselor. Unstoppable as she was, Bonnie obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Concordia College in her 50s. Her flair for life and appreciation of nature and music was inspirational. Her favorite musician was Bob Dylan, and her favorite colors of purple, green and orange reflected her vibrant personality. She loved the ocean – particularly near Sanibel Island - and spent time with her husband John and family in Florida and Mexico. Bonnie was a loving, supportive, inspirational wife to her husband John, a faithful, “fun-loving” mother to her three children: Michelle Lynne Morley, Lynelle Frances (Morley) Detlefsen, Lisa Kay Morley (Portzen), and a loving “Busha” to her grandson Benjamin. She was also blessed with and is survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, many longtime friends and Croatian relatives. Bonnie was a woman of tremendous strength and fortitude and an inspiration to us all. A celebration on Bonnie’s life will take place at the VFW in Eagle River, Wis on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at 418 West Pine Street.