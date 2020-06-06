Morgan, Julius

MADISON/MILWAUKEE – Julius Morgan, 82, passed away at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the military ceremony, previously scheduled for June 13, 2020, is now postponed until further notice.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8257
