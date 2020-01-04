Morgan, Julius

He was a Little League baseball coach for East Madison in the late 60s and was a committed charter parent and past board president for the Capitolaires all girl drum and bugle corps. His four daughters were charter members of the Capitolaires. Julius was the recipient of numerous awards and honors, including the Black Achievers in Business and Industry and the NBIA Founders Award. He loved many genres of music and eagerly shared that love with his daughters and grandchildren. He also loved and collected eagles, records and CDs and baseball caps, his current collection has over 600 caps! He often said, "my hat is my sky."

Julius is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Verona L. Morgan; daughters, Marion Morgan (Teresa McKenzie), Adrienne Morgan (Donald Hammen), Carolyn Morgan, and Dede Morgan (David Kramer); grandchildren, Morgan Hammen (Petra), Taylor Davis (Joseph), Danielle McGonigle, Joseph Julius McGonigle (Emily), Adrienne Kramer, and Alexander Kramer; great grandchild, Joseph Julius Davis; siblings, Susie Foster (Stanley) and Louise Grundy (Alton, deceased) and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, EW Morgan and Rossie Belle Morgan; and brothers, James Morgan, Eugene Morgan, and Leodis Buckley. He leaves to mourn, his "posse" Lamont Brown, Corey Jackson, Bernard Flowers, Michael Woodard, and many other loving family and friends.