Morgan, Eileen M.

MADISON/SUN PRAIRIE - Eileen M. Morgan, age 88, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born on May 9, 1932, in Manchester, England to Arthur and Ellen (Hooper) Travis.
Eileen is survived by her children, Stephen (Lois Clark) Morgan, David Morgan and Laura Morgan. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joyce Collins; and brother, Arthur Travis.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL SERVICE, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590, with a funeral service to begin at 12 noon. Eileen will be brought to her final place of rest at Roselawn Memorial Park following funeral services.
Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie
608-837-9054
