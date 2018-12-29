POYNETTE / TOWNSHIP OF DEKORRA - Mary E. Morey, age 84, passed away on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Her body is gone, but her spirit and soul will be with all who loved and knew her forever. Her talents as a teacher, mother, grandmother, mentor, friend, sibling, and loving wife will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. She was a true child of God, who served his teachings by example. She had the innate ability to put life in its proper perspective, caring for and loving those in need. She enhanced the beauty of our world through her art, her flower gardens and love of nature.
Mary Ellen was born on Oct. 24, 1934, one of seven children born to Floyd and Ellen (Jensen) Conley, who resided in Wrenshall, Minn. She graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth as a Physical Education teacher. She met the love of her life, Dale Morey, at Whispering Pines Resort, near Minong, Wis., where they worked together and formed a lifelong bond. They were married on June 5, 1959, and were fortunate to raise five wonderful children.
She is survived by her husband, Dale; five children, Dana (David) Sanft, Debbie (Steve) Marx, Dawn (Paul) Fassbender, Paula (Jim) Whitaker, and Dane (Tammy) Morey; 11 grandchildren; eight and 9/10 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters; many loving nieces and nephews; and other near relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Camela; and a very special grandmother, Ingabor Jensen.
A Sharing of Memories will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage. Visitation will be from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an Alzheimer's Research Organization of your choice, or SSM Health Hospice, 915 12th St., Baraboo, WI 53913.
The family would like to thank the staff of SSM Health Hospice for their care of Mary. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.