MUSCODA - Charles H. Morel, 89, formerly of Muscoda, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1st, 2019 at Schmitt Woodland Hills. He was born in Prairie du Chien, Wis. to Herman and Mabel (Gokey) Morel. Charles served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Charles married Theresa Fritsche in Prairie du Chien, they shared 63 wonderful years together before her passing in 2016. He was a postal clerk and then Postmaster serving the Muscoda area for 34 years.
Charles is survived by children, Steven (Betty), Marilyn Pettit, Michael (Diane), and Cynthia (Michael) Schultz; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. He is further survived by sisters Wanda Stitely, Gloria (Don) Jones and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Theresa; daughter, Jayne; son-in-law, Douglas; and many extended family members.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery where military graveside rites will be provided by the Muscoda American Legion. Visitation will be held at the GODAGER PRATT FUNERAL HOME in Muscoda on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the departure for the church at 10:45 AM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.