REESEVILLE / MADISON—Patrick Oshannessy Moran, age 48, passed away peacefully after his courageous battle with cancer, on Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare, where he was surrounded by family and friends. Patrick was born in Madison, on April 25, 1970, the son of Eugene Moran and Deborah (Gene) Mahlum. Patrick attended high school in Madison, and later in life attended Madison Area Technical College, to further his career with Madison Kipp Corporation, until he could no longer work due to his cancer. In addition to mechanics, he received an education in the culinary field.
He was most recently employed at Madison Kipp Corporation. Previously he worked at Ashley Furniture in La Crosse for several years where he lived, then started a job at DuraTech Industries, also in La Crosse. Then was sent to DuraTech in North Carolina for a couple years, before heading back to the Madison area.
Patrick loved the outdoors which included fishing, camping and biking. Patrick loved to cook whether it was something simple or lavish. In addition to the outdoors and cooking, he loved music, listening and playing. He taught himself to play both the acoustic and electric guitar. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by Rachel Barnes, his significant other; his sons, Ryan (Becca) of Cottage Grove, their children Cameron, Carter, RJ and Rayli (born hours after Grandpa Pat passed), Mitch (Heidi) of Evansville; his children, Makyla and Morgan; Jayden of LaCrosse; Zach of LaCrosse; Garrik and Devyn Stroud (Rachel’s sons), as well as stepchildren, Samantha (Bobby) Last, their children Destini, Harmoni and Justin; Alexandra Gennrich; Jon Gennrich, his son Tanner, all of LaCrosse, and their mother and Pat’s good friend Kelly Rae Kamrowski. Siblings are Michelle (Dwayne) Chase of Madison, and son, Michael; Deborah (Mike) Schultz of Browntown, and children, Anna, and Ashlynn; Cammarie McCarthy of Madison, and children, Aaliyah, Aubrey and Mason; Mike Moran(Shannon) of Charlotte, N.C.; Colleen (Iain) Parsons of Madison; Jodi(Tom) Wiedenbeck of Cottage Grove; Kathi Anderson of Stoughton; Jeff(Lana) Nelson of Cottage Grove; as well as his parents, Eugene of Madison, and Deborah (Gene) Mahlum of Madison, and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Eugene Moran Sr; maternal grandparents, Elfred and Katherine Lewis; stepfather, Dennis McCarthy; and stepmother, Sandy Moran.
Rachel, extends a special thanks to Andrew Hart of San Francisco, for making Patrick’s last days and wishes a possibility. Without you he never would have made it to the stadium or the zoo. Thank you also to the friends of Rachel’s, who helped her care for Pat and to the Agrace Hospice staff.
At Patrick’s request there will be no funeral services. A celebration of his life will be in the future.