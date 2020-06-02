Moore, Thomas P. "Tom"

Tom married DeAnn McCormick on May 7, 1960, at St. Raphael's Cathedral in Madison. He graduated from St. Bernard's Grade School in Madison, Edgewood High School in 1954, and UW-Madison in 1958. He spent his entire working career with Smith & Gesteland, CPA's, becoming a partner in the firm in 1967. Tom was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Monona, where he had served as a member of the parish council, finance commission, and education commission; as a Boy Scout leader, together with DeAnn as a religious education teacher, and later as a greeter on Sundays.

His interests included history and travel. He was a member of the Jaycees, Wisconsin, East Madison, Monona, and Blooming Grove history groups, and contributed to history publications. As soon as their two oldest children were big enough to walk, Tom and DeAnn led family camping trips, reaching the Black Hills of Dakota and the Rocky Mountains. He and DeAnn participated yearly in the Bjorklunden Seminars in Door County, sometimes with grandchildren and in Grandparents University at UW- Madison. He combined his interests in history and travel as he and DeAnn explored Mayan ruins in Mexico, participated in a steamboat race on the Mississippi, followed the trail of Lewis and Clark from St. Louis to the Pacific, and climbed the Great Wall of China.