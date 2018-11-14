LONE ROCK—Robert K. Moore, age 79, of Lone Rock, died Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Schmitt Woodland Hills in Richland Center. He was born on July 6, 1939, the son of Nathaniel and Leona (Reuter) Moore in Richland County. Bob graduated from Lone Rock High School. He farmed all his life in Bear Valley. After selling his dairy farm he bought a neighboring farm, where he raised steers and crops until his retirement in the fall of 2013.
Bob enjoyed his home in rural Lone Rock for the past five years. He joked that he wanted to live somewhere other than Bear Valley, for once in his life. Bob enjoyed playing cards, spending time with his friends, and watching the Badgers, Packers, and Brewers.
Robert is survived by four brothers: Donald (Florence) Moore, Nathaniel ‘Sonny’ Moore Jr., Raymond (Verda) Moore, Leonard (Margaret) Moore; two sisters-in-law: Helen Moore, Donna Moore; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends; and special friends, Tom and Kathy Jurgensen, their family Cody Jurgensen, Dustin (Samantha) Jurgensen, and their daughter, Addyson. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Nathaniel and Leona; three brothers, Clarence, Charles, and Leslie (Leona) Moore; three sisters, Dorothy (Leon) Kraemer, Genevieve (Anthony) Olson, Rose Moore.
A Celebration of Life will be held at WISCONSIN RIVERSIDE RESORT, S13220 Shifflet Road, Spring Green, WI 53588, on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials in Bob’s name be given to Grace or to the River Valley School Fair. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Online condolences may be made at prattfuneralservice.com.