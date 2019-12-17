Moore, Maureen (O’Shaughnessy)

EAU CLAIRE/MADISON - Maureen (O’Shaughnessy) Moore, age 82, of Eau Claire, Wis., formerly of Madison, Wis., Bonita Springs, Fla., and Merrimac, Wis., received her angel wings on Dec. 16, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side.

Maureen was born on May 22, 1937, in LaCrosse, Wis. to Daniel and Regis O’Shaughnessy. She grew up in Seneca, Wis. and moved to Madison to attend Edgewood High School. It was at Edgewood that Maureen met the love of her life, Thomas Moore. Tom and Maureen were married on Oct. 4, 1958, and recently celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Maureen was employed as a Radiology Technician for many years, but her true calling was being the mother to her and Tom’s four daughters. She found true enjoyment attending her girls’ many sporting events, being a Girl Scout leader, and volunteering her time at Blessed Sacrament School, where her children were enrolled.

Maureen and Tom enjoyed many happy years at the cottage they built in Merrimac, Wis. Following their retirement, they enjoyed winter months in Bonita Springs, Fla. and later in LaQuinta, Calif. with summer months spent at the cottage. Maureen loved to golf, snow ski, crochet, and cross-stitch. Maureen was a truly avid Badger and Packer fan. Maureen treasured her Irish heritage and proudly displayed her love of this every St. Patrick’s Day!

