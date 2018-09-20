DEFOREST—James L. “Jim” Moore, age 77, of DeForest, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on April 16, 1941.
A Masonic and Eastern Star Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 10 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.
In addition, a Memorial Service will be held with military honors at BURKE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5720 Portage Road, Madison, at 1 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 Noon until the time of Memorial Service on Monday, followed by a luncheon.
Memorials may be made to Burke Lutheran Building Fund, 5720 Portage Road, Madison, WI 53704 or Starlight Chapter Eastern Star, 85 S. Stoughton Road, Madison, WI 53716. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
