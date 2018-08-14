COTTAGE GROVE - Gerald W. "Jerry" Moore, age 75, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, at his home. He was born on June 14, 1943, in Portage, the son of Robert and Alice (Regge) Moore. Jerry graduated from Madison East High School in 1961. He married Karen Collins on Aug. 22, 1964, in Madison.
Jerry worked for the 3M Company as a truck driver for 30 years, retiring in 1993. He enjoyed hobby vehicles, NASCAR, fishing and spending time with his family at home and at the family cottage in Minocqua.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Karen; children, James (Donna) Moore of Sun Prairie and Kris (Jeff) Miller of Ripon; five grandsons, James Moore, Jr. of Madison, Jason Moore of Cottage Grove, Cory Miller of Milwaukee, Colin Weber of Ripon and David Miller of Omro; brother, Gary (Sandy) Moore of Madison; sister, Peggy (Gus) Schaper of Madison; brother-in-law Jeff (Jen) Collins; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Michael Moore.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from noon until the time of the service on Sunday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.