Moore, Gary Robert “Guy”

MADISON — Gary Robert “Guy” Moore, age 75, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Oct. 3, 1944, in Madison, the son of Robert and Alice (Regge) Moore.

Guy graduated from Madison East High School in 1963. He married the love of his life, Sandra Hainstock, on April 23, 1966. Guy proudly served in the U.S. National Guard. He worked as a butcher for Oscar Mayer for over 30 years. Guy enjoyed golfing, fishing and taking hunting trips. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Guy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra; daughter, Sheila (Ted) Larson; son, Ken Moore; sister, Peggy (Gus) Schaper; sister-in-law, Karen Moore; and four grandchildren, Kayla (Punky) Benisch, Hannah Benisch, Taylor Moore and Hunter Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Jerry Moore and Michael Moore.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420