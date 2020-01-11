Moore, Eldon L.

RICHLAND CENTER - Eldon L. Moore, age 90, of Richland Center, Wis. went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lucille, his children, Pam (Dan) Jones, Jerry (Glee) Moore, Denny (Sara) Moore, Cathy (John) Mickelson and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Jan. 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center. Visitation will be held the evening before, Jan. 15 from 5-8 p.m., and 1 hour prior to the funeral. www.prattfuneralservice.com

