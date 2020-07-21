Moore, Donna M.

BELLEVILLE — Donna M. Moore, age 86, a longtime Belleville resident, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Sienna Meadows in Oregon. She was born on Aug. 30, 1933, the daughter of Russell and Ruth (Thompson) Bashaw in Eau Galle, Wis. Donna graduated from Menomonie High School. On Feb. 13, 1954, she was united in marriage to Clarence Moore in Menomonie, Wis. Donna worked as a bookkeeper for Brunke Glass and United Hospital Laundry. She was a charter member of the Belleville EMS and served for over 30 years. Donna also taught CPR and Babysitting Classes for the American Red Cross, was a 4H Leader, and served on the Belleville Planning Commission. She was a member of the First United Church of Christ in Belleville, and had served as the church council president and was a member of the Women's Guild. In her downtime she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and needlepoint. She was also a sports fan who enjoyed watching golf and tennis.
Donna is survived by her children, Janice (Gary) Hageman, David (Esther) Moore, Douglas (Jeanea) Moore, and Larry (Laura) Moore; grandchildren, Chris (Barb Pluss) Hageman, James (Bridget) Hageman, Allen (Vicki) Hageman, Amanda (Kevin) Luepke, Amy (Jason) Pitzer, Ben Moore, Ashley Moore, Emily Moore, Amber Moore, Kelly (Joshua) Peak, Kyle (fiancé Katya Grasso) Moore, and Danielle (Devante Daniels) Moore; and great-grandchildren, Martina, Sawyer, Piper, Paisley, Jeremiah, Marley, Malaya, Ivan, Aidan, Jayna, Jace, and Kaelyn. She is further survived by her sister, Elaine (Jim) Wickham; brothers-in-law, Raymond (Verda) Moore, Nathaniel Jr. "Sonny" Moore, and Leonard Moore; nieces; nephews; and honorary son, Johnny Becker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence in 1985; son, Joe; daughter-in-law, Mary Moore; and brother, Charles Bashaw.
Private family services will be held at the BECKER-BEAL FUNDERAL HOME, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI. Burial will be in the Belleville Cemetery. Reverend Laura Kolden will officiate.
Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.
