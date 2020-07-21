Moore, Donna M.

BELLEVILLE — Donna M. Moore, age 86, a longtime Belleville resident, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Sienna Meadows in Oregon. She was born on Aug. 30, 1933, the daughter of Russell and Ruth (Thompson) Bashaw in Eau Galle, Wis. Donna graduated from Menomonie High School. On Feb. 13, 1954, she was united in marriage to Clarence Moore in Menomonie, Wis. Donna worked as a bookkeeper for Brunke Glass and United Hospital Laundry. She was a charter member of the Belleville EMS and served for over 30 years. Donna also taught CPR and Babysitting Classes for the American Red Cross, was a 4H Leader, and served on the Belleville Planning Commission. She was a member of the First United Church of Christ in Belleville, and had served as the church council president and was a member of the Women's Guild. In her downtime she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and needlepoint. She was also a sports fan who enjoyed watching golf and tennis.