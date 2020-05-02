Montross, Harold Wesley

MADISON - Harold Wesley Montross, age 100, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Sat., April 25, 2020.
Harold is survived by his two loving daughters, Barb Montross of Madison and Becky (Doug) Chalmers of Cottage Grove; and his granddaughter, Erin (Andrew) Lorandos; and great-granddaughter, Ava Lorandos, of Phoenix, Ariz., and cherished friend Jerry Erdmann of Verona.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; parents, George and Zeulah Montross of Millersburg, Iowa; brother, Lloyd “Bud” (Johanna) Montross of Iowa; and sister. Barbara Bock of Calif. and Iowa.
Memorial services will be planned when we can all be together again. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hartland Hospice Services of Madison. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
In this time of sadness his family takes comfort in knowing Harold and Shirley are together again, reunited in love and the embrace of eternity.
