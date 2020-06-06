Montross, Harold Wesley

MADISON - Harold Wesley Montross, age 100, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 25, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434

