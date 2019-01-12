MOUNT HOREB—Jean Montonera, age 90, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at Ingleside Manor. She was born on Oct. 23, 1928, in Sneedville, Tenn., the daughter of Joseph Edens and Lillie Louise Stanley. Jean grew up in the hills of Tennessee and rural Berryville, Va., and moved to Milwaukee in 1947, where she met and married her first husband, David Fjellman.
Jean and her husband, Dave, owned a Ben Franklin franchise in Elm Grove followed by three Jolly Troll restaurants in Madison, Milwaukee and Rockford, Ill. They later moved to Ridgeway and built their own house. Jean was a talented folk artist and spent many years selling her unique, hand-painted creations at craft fairs across the Midwest until Dave’s death in 1996.
She married Mirco “Mike” Montonera on Jan. 20, 1997, in Rockton, Ill., and they shared 10 happy years together in Readstown before his death in 2007.
Jean is survived by her children, Michelle (Jim) Hess, Carole (Joe) Farley and David (Janice) Fjellman; and siblings, Bernice (Earl) Elliott, Ruby Orndoff, Bruce (Brenda) Edens, Patricia Edens, Thomas (Pat) Edens and Stanley (Becky) Edens. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; son, Robert Fjellman; daughter, Janice Andrea; two sisters, Elizabeth Racer and Bobbie Norton; and brother, Howard Edens.
Jean enjoyed quilting, writing poetry, drawing, and laughing until she had tears in her eyes. She loved nature, gardening, and taking walks. She was very proud of her children and adored her nine grandchildren, Ben (Karen), Nate, Katie, Carie, Camie, Matt (Cara), Emilea (Taggart), David (Natalie), and Jenny; and ten great grandchildren. Jean liked to say she was a “mountain woman” and was “fiercely independent.” She will be missed by her family and the many friends and acquaintances who loved her dearly.
Jean’s last wishes were that her family and friends celebrate her life with stories, music, reading her poems, laughing, crying, food and love.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. 8th Street, Mount Horeb, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the ceremony on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral and Cremation Care
500 N. 8th Street
(608) 437-5077