Montgomery, Eugene Stevens

COLUMBUS, OHIO - Eugene Stevens Montgomery of Columbus, Ohio, died on April 18, 2020, at a family home in Madison, Wisconsin, at the age of 96 years, 5 months, 17 days. Gene was born on October 31, 1923, in Miami, Florida, and had fun through the years celebrating his Halloween birthday. He was the son of Wallace McVeigh Montgomery and Margaret Maude Stevens Montgomery and had ancestry in Virginia throughout the generations dating from the Colonial era on both his father and mother’s sides.

In his teens Gene moved with his parents to Atlanta, Georgia, where he attended Boys’ High and to Shreveport, Louisiana, where he graduated from C. E. Byrd High School. His father was a 1910 electrical engineering graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute (VPI), and during World War II his employment at Badger Ordnance Works took the family to Wisconsin. Gene enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and received an Honorable Discharge. Gene graduated with a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin—Madison in 1948.