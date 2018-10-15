Try 1 month for 99¢

REEDSBURG—Debra L. Montgomery, 65, of Reedsburg, died on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in her home.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph Montgomery; two half-sisters, Beverly Litchfield of Dunedin, Fla., and Susan (James) Found of Loveland, Colo.; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH in Reedsburg, with Father David Carrano officiating. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at the FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg, and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated. The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is serving the family.

Montgomery, Debra L.
