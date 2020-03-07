Momou, Hortense Affoue

Momou, Hortense Affoue

{{featured_button_text}}

WINDSOR - Hortense Affoue Momou age 50 fell asleep in death on Thursday March 5, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare Center.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 5475 Portage Rd., Madison. A visitation will be held at 2 p.m. until the time of the service.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com

Momou, Hortense Affoue

Hortense Affoue Momou

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608)442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com

To plant a tree in memory of Hortense Momou as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics