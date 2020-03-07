Momou, Hortense Affoue

WINDSOR - Hortense Affoue Momou age 50 fell asleep in death on Thursday March 5, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare Center.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 5475 Portage Rd., Madison. A visitation will be held at 2 p.m. until the time of the service.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com
