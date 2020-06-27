Moment, Charles Gairdner

MADISON - Charles Gairdner Moment passed away June 5, 2020 in Madison, Wis., where he had lived since 2017 to be near his sisters when his health began to fail due to prostate cancer. He was born March 26, 1938, in Baltimore, Md., and he spent the bulk of his life in Maryland.
Charles was the son of Gairdner Bostwick Moment and Ann Faben Moment. He grew up in North Baltimore. In 1959, Charles received his B.A. from Princeton University in mathematics and proceeded to get a Master's degree in math from Purdue University and a PhD in math from Texas Tech University.
Charles spent most of his career as a senior statistical analyst at the Social Security Administration in Woodlawn, Md., from 1973 until his retirement in 2007. He received numerous awards and citations for his work. He was once asked what he liked about working at Social Security and he answered, “I'm a statistician and I like numbers. Where are there more numbers to play with than at the Social Security Administration?” Upon hearing of Charles' death, a former co-worker said, “Dr. Moment was a good guy who knew his stuff.”
Charles was a Life Master with the American Contract Bridge Association, and he traveled widely to compete in bridge tournaments. Charles also enjoyed playing games of frisbee with neighborhood kids and chess with his nieces and nephews. He was a knowledgeable musician and a valued member of the “Where's George?” community.
Charles was a kind, generous and humble gentleman and he was beloved by his sisters, Sarah Moment Atis, Ann Moment Combs and Jane Moment Jordan, their husbands, and by his many nieces and nephews and his great nieces and his great nephew. Charles was pre-deceased by his parents Gairdner B. Moment and Ann F. Moment, and by his brother James Faben Moment.
Interment of ashes will be private. In lieu of flowers: Donations can be made in his memory to the Gairdner B. Moment Prize in Biology c/o Goucher College, 1021 Dulaney Valley Road, Towson, MD, 21204 or online at www.goucher.edu/gift specify Gairdner B. Moment Prize in Biology.
