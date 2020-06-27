Moment, Charles Gairdner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Charles Gairdner Moment passed away June 5, 2020 in Madison, Wis., where he had lived since 2017 to be near his sisters when his health began to fail due to prostate cancer. He was born March 26, 1938, in Baltimore, Md., and he spent the bulk of his life in Maryland.

Charles was the son of Gairdner Bostwick Moment and Ann Faben Moment. He grew up in North Baltimore. In 1959, Charles received his B.A. from Princeton University in mathematics and proceeded to get a Master's degree in math from Purdue University and a PhD in math from Texas Tech University.

Charles spent most of his career as a senior statistical analyst at the Social Security Administration in Woodlawn, Md., from 1973 until his retirement in 2007. He received numerous awards and citations for his work. He was once asked what he liked about working at Social Security and he answered, “I'm a statistician and I like numbers. Where are there more numbers to play with than at the Social Security Administration?” Upon hearing of Charles' death, a former co-worker said, “Dr. Moment was a good guy who knew his stuff.”