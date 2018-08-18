LODI—Jeanne Mae (Starkweather) Moltzau, age 93, passed away due to complications with pneumonia, on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. She was born March 31, 1925, in Minneapolis, Minn., to parents, Ira and Lenore (Albertson) Starkweather. Jeanne truly loved her family, which was everything to her. She loved doing crafts and making her famous towels.
Jeanne is survived by her son, Jon (Mary); grandchildren, Jenny (David) Kinsler, Julie (Tim) Schmitt, Dan (Therese) Okray, Todd (Kelly) Brunson, Brian Brunson, Mistine Moltzau, Darcy (Eric) Dundee; and 11 great-grandchildren. Jeanne also has an extended family of three step-grandchildren, Tonja (Sierra Wallace) Hesselberg, Brandon (Cricket) Hesselberg and Jessemarie (Don) Dudley; and three step-great-grandchildren. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; daughters, Susan Carpenter and Vicky Brunson; and sister, Donna Ricci.
Per Jeanne’s request, there will be a private family celebration at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan, 700 Clark St, Lodi, WI 53555.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Good Samaritan of Lodi, for the wonderful, loving care Jeanne received while there, as well as, the SSM Hospice Team who helped with her care. They truly do amazing work. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
