ARENA / CROSS PLAINS / WINDSOR - Matthew Carl Molnar, age 53, of Arena, passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, surrounded by his family. Matt was born Nov. 3, 1965, in Madison, the son of Louis Molnar and Joan (Weisenburger) Molnar. Following high school, Matt enlisted in the U.S. Army, where part of his service included time spent in Germany.
Upon returning home, Matt attended Blackhawk Technical College and graduated with a degree in Airframe and Power Plant Mechanics. He went on to work as an HVAC specialist advanced for the UW Hospital for many years. He also served his communities as a volunteer firefighter in both Fox Lake and Cross Plains. On Dec. 11, 2017, he married his lifelong love and friend, Kimberly Taylor.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly; daughter, Elizabeth Kolanczyk; father, Lou (Sherri); brothers, Dale (Julie), Ron, Willy and Andy (Krisann); and his sister, Marjorie Ripp. He is further survived by his uncle, Bernard (Sally) Weisenburger; his nieces, Rachael Ripp and Ashley Stanek; nephews, Taran Molnar, Ryan Molnar, Josh (Sheree) Van Dinter and Michael Stanek; as well as many other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan.
A Celebration of Matt's life will be held in the spring. Memorials may be made to REGI at www.raptoreducationgroup.org. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.