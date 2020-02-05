Moll, Frederick T. "Fred"

MIDDLETON"Fredrick T. “Fred” Moll, age 74, husband of Susan (Anderson) Moll, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Fred was born May 10, 1945, in Madison, the son of the late Reuben W. and Esther (Snell) Moll.
Fred graduated from Middleton High School in 1963, and then he pursued a career as a Union Electrician. He later joined Marshall Erdman and Associates as an Electrical Designer until his retirement. Fred also served in the U. S. Air National Guard for 27 years, earning the rank of Master Sergeant. He was a proud member of the Shorewood Hills Volunteer Fire Department for many years. In his youth, Fred spent many summers working on the farm under the expert tutelage of his Uncle Bill and his Uncle Walter. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. A lover of nature, Fred deeply enjoyed spending time in “the woods” making memories with his friends and family. Perhaps his greatest joy was spending time with his family and supporting his grandchildren in their many activities.
Fred is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Becky Morgan of Middleton, Tina (Todd) Mancusi of Oregon and Andy (Cara) Moll of Madison; and six grandchildren, Jason and Abby Morgan, Mitchell and Kaitlyn Mancusi, and Cam and Ali Moll. He is also survived by his brothers, Phillip Moll of Lake Geneva, David (Lois) Moll of Waukegan, Ill., Armond (Sandy) Moll of Madison, and Daniel (Beth) Moll of Elk River, Minn.; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Esther Moll; and his uncles, Bill and Walter Moll.
A visitation will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Rd., Madison, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. A funeral service will begin at the church at 1 p.m. Following the service, Fred’s family invites everyone to a celebration of his life at THE LABOR TEMPLE, 1602 S. Park St. #106, Madison, from 2:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be put towards planting trees in Fred’s honor. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
