Moll, Frederick T. "Fred"

Fred graduated from Middleton High School in 1963, and then he pursued a career as a Union Electrician. He later joined Marshall Erdman and Associates as an Electrical Designer until his retirement. Fred also served in the U. S. Air National Guard for 27 years, earning the rank of Master Sergeant. He was a proud member of the Shorewood Hills Volunteer Fire Department for many years. In his youth, Fred spent many summers working on the farm under the expert tutelage of his Uncle Bill and his Uncle Walter. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. A lover of nature, Fred deeply enjoyed spending time in “the woods” making memories with his friends and family. Perhaps his greatest joy was spending time with his family and supporting his grandchildren in their many activities.