Mohrmann, Frederick A.

RICHLAND CENTER - Frederick A. Mohrmann, 97, of Richland Center, died July 12, 2020 at Schmitt Woodland Hills. He was born on June 20, 1923, the son of Frederick and Verna (Kepler) Mohrmann. Fred graduated from Richland Center High School and joined the Marine Corps and served from 1942 to 1946. He was part of the 6th Marine Division that helped secure Okinawa during WWll. Fred was the recipient of a Purple Heart. Upon his return home, he rented the family farm near Sabin.

He was united in marriage with Camilla Standish on Sept. 24, 1955. They farmed and raised their family together on Sylvan Ridge. They sold their dairy cows in 1965 and continued crop and tree farming. Fred worked as the Postmaster in Viola from 1968 to 1993. Fred and Camilla enjoyed attending Marine Corp reunions, traveling, and being Texas snowbirds for 10 years.

Fred is survived by two children: Jon (Anna) Mohrmann of Willmar, Minn. , Mary (Mike) Foral of Aurora, Ill.; grandchildren: Jenny Willson of Urbandale, Iowa, Nathan Mohrmann of Rifle, Colo., Jacob Mohrmann of Wilmar, Minn., Lisa (Colin) Sieve of New London, Minn., Liz Foral of Aurora, Ill., Greg (Isabella) Foral of Bettendorf, Iowa, Tess Foral of Aurora, Ill.; great grandchildren: Ava and Asher Willson of Urbandale, Iowa, Autumn Sieve of New London, Minn.; nieces, nephews, other friends and neighbors.