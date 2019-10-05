McFARLAND - Laquita “Dolly” Mohr, 86, of McFarland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Four Winds Assisted Living in Verona. She was born in Madison on Aug. 4, 1933, the daughter of Iva (Phelps) and Ralph Howe. Dolly was a bookkeeper, artist/crafter, and amazing mother.

Survivors include Dolly’s daughter, Denise Mohr; sister, Clarice; brother, Don (Sue); sister-in-law, Sally; brother, George; and a host of nieces and nephews. Dolly was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Hazel, Nancy and Debbie; and brothers, Tommy, Lester, Ralph, Keith, and Bill.

A Celebration of Dolly’s Life will be held Sunday Oct. 13, 2019, beginning at 12 p.m. at HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS, 5910 Anthony St., McFarland. Memorials can be made in Dolly’s name to Agrace HospiceCare.

