Mohr, Alice

MADISON - Alice Mohr, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on Sept. 29, 1931, in Karnes City, Texas, the daughter of Ignatz and Regina (Opiela) Sczepanik.

Alice married Melvin Mohr in San Antonio, Texas. She worked as an accountant for Oscar Mayer for 27 years and was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Alice enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, gardening, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Alice is survived by two sons, Mike (Sharon) Mohr and Ron (Nancy) Mohr; and three grandchildren, Catrina, Alyson, and Nicholas Mohr. She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons; and five siblings. Private services were held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

