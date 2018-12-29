COTTAGE GROVE - On the second best day of his life, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, Arnold H. Mohlman rejoined the love of his life, Aletha, in celebration of her birthday.
Arnie was born on June 6, 1935, the son of Harry and Erma (Popp) Mohlman. He married Aletha Collins on Oct. 1, 1960, the first happiest day of his life. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as an SP4. Arnie attended UW-Platteville and later worked as a professional engineer for the State of Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. He also enjoyed being a part of and serving on advisory boards and committees at UW-Platteville. Arnie was an avid hunter and loved spending time with his friends and family every deer hunting season.
Arnie is survived by his three sons, Mark (Annette) Mohlman of Waunakee, Craig (Kathi) Mohlman of Columbus and Scott (Jill) Mohlman of Cottage Grove; brother, Harold (Glea) Mohlman; sisters, Eileen Dresser and Ruth (Dave) Rogers; grandchildren, Alisa, Kiersten, Ashley, Grant, Reed, Annika, Kianna, Grayson and Easton. In addition to his parents and wife, Aletha, Arnie was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Nikki.
Private services will be held for the family at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.
We will all miss your smile, kindness and knowledge. Enjoy the party Arnie, you're free to have all the cake you want.