MADISON - It is with great sadness that the Moffatt family reports the passing of father and son, Thomas LaVerne Moffatt and Thomas Edwin "Tem" Moffatt, who both passed away on Jan. 10, 2019.
Thomas LaVerne Moffatt, age 94, passed away at Four Winds Manor in Verona. He was born June 25, 1924, in Green Bay, the son of John D. and Bernice (Brady) Moffatt. Thomas was united in marriage to Rosalie Broun Fred in August of 1950.
Thomas was a graduate from St. John's Military Academy and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. During World War II, Tom took tactical training to become a fighter pilot, and was involved in the Pacific Theatre, the Korean War, and Vietnam Conflict. Following wartime, he was a test pilot and a colonel in the Air National Guard. Thomas was employed by Oscar Mayer, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Michigan. He also served as president of Management Dynamics. The family would like to thank Senior Helpers and Heartland Hospice for their excellent care for Thomas.
Thomas Edwin "Tem" Moffatt, age 58, passed away at his home in Madison. He was born May 27, 1960, the son of Thomas L. and Rosalie (Fred) Moffatt in Madison.
Tem grew up in Shorewood Hills and was a graduate of Madison West High School and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He was a trumpet player in the Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corp, and he was also a member of the Championship Corp at Drum Corp International in 1975. Tem was also very involved in ice hockey for much of his life. He played semi-pro hockey in Canada following high school. He then became president of The American Pin Company.
Thomas and Tem are survived by Thomas's daughters and Tem's sisters, Ashley Carter Moffatt of Saipan Island and Courtney Brightbill of Madison. Thomas and Tem were preceded in death by Thomas's wife and Tem's mother; Rosalie Fred Moffatt. A private family celebration of life was held in St. Paul, Minn. Burial took place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Green Bay.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorials to Madison Scout Drum and Bugle Corps, 2395 S. Fish Hatchery Road #401, Madison, WI 53711, or Heartland Hospice 2810 Crossroads Drive, Suite 1900, Madison, WI 53718.
Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.