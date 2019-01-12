MADISON / PHOENIX, Ariz.—Edward Dean Moffat passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley, in Surprise, Ariz., surrounded by his loving family. Ed was born on Oct. 23, 1933, in Sparta Ill., the son of Leon and Velva Moffat. During his junior year at Central College, Ed met Kay, and so began their life-long journey. Ed married Kay on Aug. 28, 1955, and that fall, they moved to Great Lakes Naval Base in Illinois, where he served two years in the U.S. Navy.
Following his service, Ed and Kay returned to St. Louis where they raised their three daughters, Cheryl, Cindy and Christine. In 1974, Ed’s family relocated to Madison, where he worked for Lab Products until his retirement in 1999.
After retirement, Ed expanded his passion of sailing and became an active member and officer of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. After six years of “snowbird” trips from Wisconsin to Arizona, Ed and Kay moved permanently to the Phoenix area in 2015.
Ed is survived by Kay, his wife of 63 years; daughters: Cheryl (Skip) Wright of Spicer, Minn., Cindy (Dave) Allen of Deerfield, Christine (Kevin) Ronson of Peoria, Ariz.; grandchildren, Colin Wright, Jackson Wright, Kelsey (Chad) Mulder, and Amanda Allen; sister, Shirlee (Frank, deceased on Jan. 4, 2019) Kirby; and nephews, Mark Kirby and Mike (Karen) Kirby.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 13, 2019, with visitation at 10 a.m. prior to the Service, at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH of Waunakee, 5785 Highway Q, Waunakee, with Pastor Ben Ehrets officiating.
Thank you to Hospice of the Valley for their tender care of Ed during his final days, and for their exceptional care and attention for our family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed’s honor to Hospice of the Valley, 14066 W. Waddell Road, Surprise, AZ 85379.
We will miss him dearly but are thankful that God wrapped Ed/dad/grandpa in His loving arms, to sail above the trouble waves of illness, to the most beautiful sunset imaginable.