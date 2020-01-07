Moen, Raymond S.

MADISON - Raymond S. Moen, age 84, of Madison, Wis., passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at his home in Madison. He was born Aug. 16, 1935, in Adams Township, Argyle, Wis., the son of Albert and Alma (Pederson) Moen. Ray was involved in a terrible car accident in 1953 that almost claimed his life. He graduated from Argyle High School in 1955. After his graduation he enlisted in the armed Services. Ray was united in marriage to Leona Timmerman on May 15, 1963 at the Bethesda Church in Madison.
When Ray was eighteen years old, he started working as a bartender and worked in the Chicago and Madison areas part time while holding down a regular job. He worked in the Chicago area at F.W. Woolworth Company as a manager. Ray later became the manager of Dorn Paint Hardware, which is now Dorn True Value Hardware Stores in Madison, of which he was the manager for twenty-six years. He later owned and operated Moen’s Specialty Company, where he worked part time. After his retirement in 1990, Ray worked at Ray’s Janitorial Business which was a family owned business.
Ray is survived by his beloved wife: Leona of 56 years; three sons: Jim, Jeff, and Don Moen, all of Madison; one daughter Brenda Lee, of Middleton; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister: Myrdle Jeglum; three brothers: Russell, Burnell, and Alden Dewayne; one grandson: Michael Moen.
Raymond loved old cars and owned several of them with his son Jim. Ray enjoyed many activities of which included dancing, playing his stump fiddle, basketball, tennis, riding his bike, watching old Western movies, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Ray truly loved his grandchildren Michael and Nicole.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 518 N. Franklin Avenue, Madison, Wis., with Rev. Jason Mack officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in rural Argyle, Wis. following the funeral. A visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church 518 N. Franklin Avenue, Madison, Wis. and Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. at the church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Argyle is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at ericksonfuneralhome.com
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care Raymond received from UW Hospital and Agrace Hospice in his last days.
