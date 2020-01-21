Moeller, Marilyn Jean

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

Marilyn is survived by her loving husband Paul of 63 years; her children, Paula (Randy) Lundberg, Greg (Kris) Moeller, Mark (Val) Moeller, Jean (Colin) Lynch, and Kate (Mick Basinger) Elliott; her grandchildren, CJ (Jessica), Drew (Emily), Ben (Lauren), Alex (Stephanie), Madison, Conner, Carter and Reed; her great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Elliott, Natalie and Eli.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, JoAnn Payne; her grandson, Kass Daniel Konz; and great-granddaughter, Norah Lee Moeller.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at ST OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, with Fr. Vincent Brewer presiding. A visitation will take place at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of mass. Burial will take place at St. Olaf Catholic Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the service at the church.

Our family would like to extend our deepest thanks to Dr. David Ringdahl, UW Trauma Unit, and the staff at Agrace Hospice for the endless support and care.

If you wish to honor Marilyn’s legacy, please consider a donation to: Multiple Myeloma Research Fund, UW Carbone Center Development Center, 600 Highland Drive K4/658, Madison, Wis., 53792 or online at www.uwhealth.org/cancerdonation . To view and sign this guestbook, please visit:www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

DEFOREST"Marilyn Jean Moeller, age 85, died peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Jan. 20, 2020 due to complications from multiple myeloma.

Marilyn was born on May 12, 1934 in Rockford, Ill. to Joseph and Bess Olsen. She grew up in Rockford and moved to Milwaukee where she attended Riverside High School. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Madison with a degree in Home Economics in 1956 and was a proud sister of the Chi Omega sorority. It was on the UW campus that she met Paul Moeller and they were wed April 2, 1956 at Christ the King Church in Wauwatosa, Wis.

After spending several years in Germany while Paul was in the service, Marilyn and Paul settled in Rhinelander, Wisconsin and raised five children. Marilyn was a co-owner and teacher at the Learning Tree Preschool for many years. Following her retirement, she shared her love of reading while working at Brown Street Books in Rhinelander. In 2001, Paul and Marilyn moved to DeForest to be closer to their two oldest daughters. She enjoyed Badger men’s basketball, who she lovingly referred to as ‘my boys,’ quilting, cooking, and Saturday morning breakfast with her daughters. She was a volunteer at the DeForest Senior Center, enjoyed time with her friends at Java Jewels, and was an active member of St Olaf’s Catholic Church in DeForest.

Marilyn’s kind and compassionate nature, her strong faith in God, and the grace and dignity with which she lived her life carried her and her family through her cancer journey. Throughout her life as a mother, wife and friend, she showed us by example the true meaning of love. She will be forever missed.

