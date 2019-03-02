SUN PRAIRIE - Mercedes M. Moellenberndt, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Alden Estates of Jefferson. She was born on Aug. 14, 1921, in Elizabeth, Ill., the daughter of Otto and Mary (Huilman) Berlage. She married Wallace Moellenberndt on May 29, 1947, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elizabeth.
Mercedes was a member of St. Anne's Council of Catholic Women. She was a woman of strong faith who could often be seen with a smile on her face. She also loved cats and crocheting. Mercedes earned her bachelor degree from Clarke College in Dubuque, Iowa.
Mercedes is survived by her husband, Wallace of 71 years; their children, Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt of Sun Prairie, Jim (Martha) Moellenberndt of Grand Island, Neb., and Mary Lange of Knoxville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Dr. Alison (Chris) Arrants of Rock Springs, Wyo., Meg (Bob) Trout of Grand Island, Neb., and Jennifer Lange of Knoxville, Tenn.; three great-grandchildren, Josie, James and Luca; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Bernice Berlage and Marcella Ortscheid.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 4, 2019, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 227 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie. Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will preside. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Church, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., and from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sacred Hearts School Capital Campaign. Thank you to Dr. Greg Motl, Dr. Michael Frontiera, and to the staff and people of Sacred Hearts Church.