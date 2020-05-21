Moe, Sally V.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORTAGE - Sally V. Moe, age 87, of Portage, passed away on Wednesday, May 21, 2020, at her home.

Sally was born on Jan. 8, 1933 at home in the town of Grant, Monroe County, the daughter of Chester and Lois Vroman. She was married on June 16, 1956 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Warrens to Douglas Moe. He preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2002. Sally volunteered for meals-on-wheels, at Divine Savior Hospital and at her church. She was an active member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage.

Sally is survived by her daughters, Sara and Marie Moe, Portage; her sisters, Mary Kowal, Janesville and Carol (Donald) Romanoski, Sarona; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Douglas and brother-in-law, Floyd Kowal.

Private Family Funeral Services will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, with Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage. Please limit attendance to 50 at a time, maintaining social distancing. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage.