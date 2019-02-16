LODI - Angela Lynn Mock of Lodi, age 47, passed away Feb. 9, 2019, at UW Hospital after a nine-month battle with cancer. Angela was born on Aug. 6, 1971, in Lacrosse, to Brad and Mary (Koblitz) Harper. She graduated from Monroe High school in 1989, and went on to pursue her associate degree in nursing at Blackhawk Technical College, graduating in 1992. She worked as a registered nurse for many years at Dean Clinic, Lodi Clinic, UW Clinic in Pediatrics, Family Practice, and finally as an Agrace HospiceCare nurse. On Nov. 17, 2017, she married Shaun Mock, the love of her life.
Angela, a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and aunt, was the happiest when surrounded by her family and friends. She especially loved being a grandmother to Camden, he loved his Ahma, a bond that will never be broken. Her love for her family, her determination to see her first granddaughter born, and her son Caden graduate from high school, as well as striving to be there for all her children's important life events, kept her pushing through the difficult days. She was immensely proud of all of her children, their accomplishments, but more importantly, proud of the amazing individuals they've become. In her darkest hours, she would light up while sharing stories of their latest adventures. Angela was an excellent cook and loved entertaining, she treasured the Sunday dinners surrounded by her family. Given the opportunity she'd beat you at pool, or cards, or any game you challenged her to, she was a fierce competitor.
Shaun, her soul mate and best friend, loved her through difficult circumstances. A beautiful and cherished soul despite the ravages of chemo, surgeries and pain, with that beautiful smile on her face. Surrounded by her children, brother, parents and friends in her final days, and Shaun at her side until her final moments.
Angela's survivors include her husband, Shaun; her children, Alexis/Garrett, Lindsey/Riley, Sierra, and Caden; and step children, Alex, and Micayla; her grandson, Camden; her granddaughter to be; her parents, Mary and Brad Harper; her brother, Brett Harper and his wife Desiree and their four children; her in laws, Jerald and Beverly Mock, Ryan and Theresa Mock, Stacy Knoll and Jody and Mark Dingle. She was preceded in death by her grandpa and grandmother Harper, and grandmother Koblitz.
A special thank you to Brooke Buchner and Alex Streeter for organizing Angela’s benefit/Celebration of Life for the countless hours they dedicated. Thank you to all that attended the benefit or donated to it, there are not enough "thank you’s" for all the support, the family is eternally grateful.
Thank you to Katie Larrabee Lane/Brian Lane (KD's bar) for hosting this and so many other events like this, you are an asset to this community.
In addition, the family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and caregivers at the UW Hospital for their dedication, and compassionate care of Angela in her final days.
Thank you all for the support, your kind words, and thoughts and prayers over the past several months. Whether you visited Angela, brought a meal, or sent well wishes, we truly appreciated your kindness, it all mattered.
A benefit/celebration of life was held on Feb. 9, 2019. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.
If I should go tomorrow, it would never be goodbye, for I have left my heart with you, so, don’t you ever cry. The love that’s deep within me, shall reach you from the stars, you’ll feel it from the heavens, and it will heal the scars.