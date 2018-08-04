Try 1 month for 99¢

LA CROSSE / YUBA—Donna Marie (Hendrickson) Mlsna, age 79, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Monday, July 30, 2018, at Bethany Riverside Skilled Nursing, in La Crosse. Donna was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt, and a friend to many. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family. Please share your memories at www.couleecremation.com.

