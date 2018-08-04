LA CROSSE / YUBA—Donna Marie (Hendrickson) Mlsna, age 79, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Monday, July 30, 2018, at Bethany Riverside Skilled Nursing, in La Crosse. Donna was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt, and a friend to many. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family. Please share your memories at www.couleecremation.com.
Breaking
Recommended
Receive obituaries by email
Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries
Find an Obituary
Today's milestones
Find an Obituary
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Margaret "Peg" Miller, a legendary artist in Spring Green, has died at 89.