MONONA—Michael David Miyagawa, age 60, of Monona, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. He was born on Oct. 28, 1958, in Madison, the son of David and Mary (Mortensen) Miyagawa. Michael is survived by his wife, Kotchakorn “Ning”; sons, David and Nick Miyagawa; daughter, Kathaleya Miyagawa; mother, Mary; sisters, Lynnett Miyagawa and LeaAnn Miyagawa (Scott Winter); nieces, Jessica, Melissa, Mikaela and Cassie; and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, David. A memorial gathering will be held at THE EAST SIDE CLUB, 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
