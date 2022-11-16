MADISON—Mitchell Rapkin, M.D., age 87, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, in Madison. He was born in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Oscar and Rae Rapkin.

Mitch graduated from the University of Wisconsin, and University of Wisconsin School of Medicine in 1960. He practiced Anesthesia with the Madison Anesthesiologists for more than 40 years. He was a member of Beth Israel Synagogue.

Mitch is survived by his wife, Sharon Rapkin; children: Dr. David (Susan) Rapkin and Melissa Rapkin (Andy Berns); grandchildre: Evan (Alexa) Rapkin, Josh (fiancee Raquel Rosenberg) Rapkin, Dayna Rapkin and Dylan Berns (Samantha Topper Berns); and sister, Ruth Tash.

Funeral services were held at Beth Israel Synagogue, followed by burial at Beit Olamim in Madison, WI. Shiva will be via Zoom. The Zoom link can be found on Bethisraelcenter.org.

In leu of flowers, donations may be made to Beth Israel Synagogue, 1406 Mound St., Madison, WI, 53711 Attn: Torah Fund or the charity of your choice.

