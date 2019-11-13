PORTAGE - LuAnn M. Mitchell, age 83, of Portage, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), and on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
A complete obituary will follow.