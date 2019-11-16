PORTAGE - LuAnn M. Mitchell, 83, of Portage, passed away peacefully at home after a brave battle with cancer.
Lu was born May 30, 1936, in Woodland Township, daughter of Joseph and Georgia (Mislivecek) Barbour. She was married to Elmer Mitchell on Aug. 13, 1960. Lu graduated from Hillsboro High School, Sauk County Teachers College and the Wisconsin State College, LaCrosse. She began her teaching career in Plum Valley, a one-room schoolhouse. She also taught in Columbus, Portage, and retired as a Title 1 Reading teacher in Pardeeville. Former students continue to contact Lu because of the impact she had on their lives. Lu also worked as a CNA at Divine Savior Hospital. There are former patients who fondly remember the kindness and loving care she offered them. Lu was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Catholic Women’s Club, Columbia County Retired Teacher’s Association, and an honorary member of the Portage Kiwanis Club. She was active with the Columbia County Fair Board and more recently returned to the classroom as a volunteer, reading with students at John Muir School. She treasured her family and cherished every moment with them?. Lu was very proud of her grandkids and took every opportunity to attend their school, sporting, and special events.
She is survived by her children, Julie (Bob) Quartucci, Delavan, and Jean Mitchell-Fimreite (Jonathan), Portage; four grandchildren, Becca (Jason) Beyer, Anna Quartucci, Morgan Mitchell Fimreite, and Mitchell Fimreite; two great-grandchildren, AJ Beyer and Ella Beyer; her sister, Carol Ballenger, Colorado Springs, other relatives and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Elmer, and two brothers, Joe and Francis Barbour.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), and on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
Lu was a generous soul who enjoyed helping those she knew. She believed in celebrating the accomplishments of others and comforting those when they needed support. She was known for delivering meals to someone who was sick or had a death in the family. When she found an article or picture in the paper about someone she knew, it would be laminated and sent with a special note. She was an avid Delavan-Darien Comet, Portage Warrior, Badger, Brewers, Bucks, and Packer fan.
We are blessed with the love Lu shared with us as Mom, Grandma, Sister, Aunt, and friend. The legacy of Lu's compassionate spirit, love of reading, witty sense of humor, and zest for life will live on through those who knew her. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established by the family.
The family would like to thank the staff of UW-Hospital and Agrace Hospice for their comfort and support