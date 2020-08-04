Mitchell, James Jerome "Mitch"

MADISON - James Jerome "Mitch" Mitchell, age 86, passed away on July 28, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born Oct. 23, 1933, to Anthony "Tony" and Bernelda Mitchell of Sheboygan, Wis. Mitch is survived by his loving wife, Sharon, of 44 years. Mitch also had four children, Tracy, Michelle, Bradley, and Tony; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
There will not be any services at this time. Mitch will be returning home to Sheboygan, Wis., at a later date.
Special thanks to Pastor Ken of Midvale Community Lutheran Church, Agrace HospiceCare, whose staff is first-class, Meritor Hospital and everyone's support and prayers.
