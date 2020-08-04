Mitchell, James Jerome "Mitch"

Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MADISON - James Jerome "Mitch" Mitchell, age 86, passed away on July 28, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born Oct. 23, 1933, to Anthony "Tony" and Bernelda Mitchell of Sheboygan, Wis. Mitch is survived by his loving wife, Sharon, of 44 years. Mitch also had four children, Tracy, Michelle, Bradley, and Tony; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.