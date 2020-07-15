Mitchell, Harvey Merle

Harvey was an active member of VFW Post No. 7591. He enjoyed making and baking pies for the VFW fish fries, selling poppies (some years receiving the top award), and setting out flags at the cemetery on Memorial Day for veterans. He also enjoyed the Badger Honor Flight with his friend, Chris. Harvey loved the outdoors, rosemaling, wood working, grocery shopping for the best deals in town with his brother-in-law, Don, playing games with his nieces and nephews and the adventure of trout fishing with his nephews. He had the time of his life visiting Scotland with his fun-loving niece, Janet. He had a special place in his heart for his great-niece, Erika, as they regularly tried to outsmart (outcheat) each other in grand games of cards. He loved playing cards with family and all of his friends.