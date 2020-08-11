Mitchell, Emily Minges

Emily grew up in Rocky Mount and graduated from Rocky Mount High School in 1942. She attended Brenau College in Gainesville, Ga., where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and served as president of the Sigma Pi Alpha honor society. She excelled in her studies, receiving an A.B. in Romance Languages in 1946. A member of a North Carolina Pepsi-Cola bottling family, she then met and married her husband, a member of a local Pepsi-Cola bottling family who later became president of the Allegheny Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company in Baltimore, Md. The two raised their daughters in Newport News, Va., and retired to their home at Sandbridge in Virginia Beach, Va., where they often hosted family and friends. Emily and Bill were both volunteer docents in the Virginia Beach courts. At Sandbridge and beaches at Marco Island and Sanibel, Fla., Emily pursued a passion for seashells, gathering an impressive collection that remains a family treasure. After her husband's death in 1988, she moved to Williamsburg, Va., where she was an active member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, and where she regularly hosted her grandchildren and brought them to historic sites. She then moved to Norfolk, Va., ultimately residing at Harbor's Edge. Over the decades, Emily also visited her Madison, Wis., family often. She loved the lakes, the markets, her friends, and was a proud Madison East High grandparent.