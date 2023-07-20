Mitchell A. "Mitch" Bowen

May 19, 1944 - July 14, 2023

BARABOO - Mitchell A. "Mitch" Bowen, age 79, of West Baraboo, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 at his home. Mitchell, the son of Kenneth and Lucille (Sokup) Bowen, was born on May 19, 1944. He attended school in both Baraboo and Lodi.

He spent over 35 loving years with Bonnie Bowen.

On June 13, 1961 Mitch enlisted in the US Army and proudly served until his honorable discharge on May 28, 1964. He was awarded a Rifle Marksman and Expert Bayonet medal.

Mitch was an avid Packer and Brewer fan. In his free time, he enjoyed playing euchre, hunting, and fishing. He looked forward to his weekly, sometimes daily, chats with his fellow brother in arms, Al and Frank; their friendship was very important to Mitch.

Survivors include his children: Mathew Bowen and Misty (Thomas) Bowen; granddaughters: Montana (Collin) Schuler-Christenson and Emily Quamme; sister, Avis Borkenhagen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie; son, Mark and sisters: Joanie Grosinski and Darlene Bradley.

Military Honors will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery on July 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. A lunch will be provided at Max J. Hill Park in West Baraboo proceeding the services.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.