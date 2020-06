Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

MADISON - Robert C. "Bob" Mistlebauer, age 87, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. A full obituary will appear on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.