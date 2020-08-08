Mistlebauer, Robert C. "Bob"

MADISON — Robert C. "Bob" Mistlebauer, age 87, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Friends and family will gather at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Highland Memory Gardens, 3054 County Hwy BB, Madison, WI 53718, to bring Bob to his final place of rest with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory are appreciated to AgraceHospiceCare (https://www.agrace.org/donate/).
The family would like to thank all those that shared their love, compassion, care, and smiles with Bob during his journey.
