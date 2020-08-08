You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mistlebauer, Robert C. "Bob"

Mistlebauer, Robert C. "Bob"

{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Mistlebauer

MADISON — Robert C. "Bob" Mistlebauer, age 87, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Friends and family will gather at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Highland Memory Gardens, 3054 County Hwy BB, Madison, WI 53718, to bring Bob to his final place of rest with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory are appreciated to AgraceHospiceCare (https://www.agrace.org/donate/).

The family would like to thank all those that shared their love, compassion, care, and smiles with Bob during his journey.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

+1 
Mistlebauer, Robert C. "Bob"

Robert Mistlebauer

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison, WI 53704

608-249-6666

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics